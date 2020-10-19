Two people with warrants arrested after Galt officer recognizes one of them

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police arrested two people Saturday morning after an officer recognized one of them due to an outstanding warrant.

An officer patrolling on North Lincoln Way near the Days Inn says he approached 34-year-old George Hanley and 27-year-old Jessica Hocking, who both had outstanding warrants, around 8:21 a.m.

A probation search was conducted and police say they found Hanley had about 2 grams of what they believe is heroin. Officers also found a gun and illegal drugs in his car, according to police.

Officers say they later searched his hotel room and found 31 grams of suspected methamphetamine in individually packaged baggies.

Hanley and Hocking were both arrested for drug-related charges and taken to Sacramento County Jail, according to police.