One person killed, another wounded in shooting at Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement and fire personnel are responding to a shooting at Arden Fair Mall, where at least one person was killed and another was wounded by gunfire during Black Friday.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooter has fled the area but there is currently no active threat.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Another person who was shot was taken to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPD officers are on scene of a shooting that occurred at Arden Fair Mall. Two shooting victims have been located and the suspect has fled the area. There is no active threat at this time. Police will remain in the area as the investigation continues. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 28, 2020

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they are assisting police at the scene, where an investigation is underway.

People on Twitter said they were in lockdown inside the mall.

Officials have not reported any additional details about the shooter or the lockdown at the mall.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.