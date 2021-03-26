Two people wounded in Stockton shooting, deputies searching for shooter

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot Thursday night in Stockton and deputies are searching for the shooter.

Around 11 p.m., several 911 calls reported gunfire in the area of 8th and Bieghle streets, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found one person with gunshot wounds in the area, who was later taken to a local hospital.

Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene.

Investigators learned another person who had been shot had already gone to the emergency room on their own.

Both victims of the shooting were in stable condition as of Friday’s release by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is still trying to uncover suspect information in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-468-4400, submit a tip to the SanJoaquinCo Sheriff app or contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 or through their P3 Tips app.