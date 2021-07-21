Two Reno women arrested for abandoning 2 young kids at Alta Cal Fire station

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) – Two Reno women are in a Placer County jail Wednesday after the sheriff’s office says they abandoned two toddlers at a Cal Fire station in Alta.

“We received a call from our partners up at the Cal Fire station up in Alta,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nelson Resendes. “Two ladies had just dropped off two children, two young children, and drove away.”

Resendes says children were a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old and the two women who dropped them off, 45-year-old Chanda Cleveland and 47-year-old Ananda Bowman, were sisters from Reno.

“They did give a statement to fire personnel there at the station that the kids would be better off with them. That they weren’t currently safe,” Resendes told FOX40.

Resendes says Bowman is the aunt and Cleveland is the grandmother of the children who were left behind. Cleveland also happens to be the mother of another child they were traveling with.

“They also had an 8-year-old with them, an 8-year-old boy that they decided not to drop off,” Resendes explained.

Within an hour of dropping off the kids in Alta, Resendes says Cleveland and Bowman were arrested at a gas station in Roseville.

All three children are now with Child Protective Services.

And while they’re all physically healthy and in good condition, Resendes says these women went about giving up the children in all the wrong ways.

“If they felt like they couldn’t care for the 2 and the 4-year-old at the time, they should’ve made a phone call,” Resendes said. “They should’ve asked family for help or at least reach out to protective services or law enforcement.”

Both women have been charged with child abandonment.

The sheriff’s office says they’re working with CPS to get the children back to their families in Reno.