Two Sacramento city council members propose plans to change police policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento could soon see even more police reforms.

City council members Larry Carr and Angelique Ashby announced their plans Thursday to both change the city’s use-of-force policy and to require police officers to complete more training.

“This policy does not attempt to cure all the ills that we see in our country and our city,” said City Councilman Larry Carr. “There is a lot more that has to be done.”

“Is in response to things happening in our community but also builds on the good work we’ve been doing for the last several years,” Ashby said.

Many of those changes would update that policy to be in compliance with new state legislation.

But they also want three additional changes.

The first is to ban police officers from using the carotid chokehold. It’s a move Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn has already said his department would no longer use.

“Unless the council makes an explicit policy also banning it then any police chief can come along and change it,” Carr said.

The second would ban all no-knock search warrants, a police tactic both Carr and Ashby admitted is rarely used.

“From a local level, it’s not used very often but this will make sure that it’s not used at all,” Ashby said.

Lastly, they are calling on more training, which would be required for officers throughout their career.

“And among other things, do no harm and race and society training,” Carr explained.

Both Carr and Ashby said their proposals are not alternatives to Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s police reforms he proposed earlier this month.

Instead, they believe both proposal sets will help the city achieve a greater goal.

“(The mayor) is probably going to be very supportive but Council Member Carr and I are pretty laser-focused on getting this one handled carefully and appropriately and making sure the use-of-force policy in the city of Sacramento is one of the strongest in the nation,” Ashby said.

The city council will be voting on the proposals Tuesday night. Both Ashby and Carr have said they believe they will have wide support from the rest of city council.