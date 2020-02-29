Two separate incidents take out some Lincoln residents’ water, power

City officials provided these photos of the scene of the water line break in Lincoln.

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate incidents took out water and power to residents in Lincoln Friday.

Just after 3 p.m., city officials say there was a water line break at 5th and L streets.

Eventually, an 18-inch hole formed under the flooded road.

While public works crews worked to repair the break, officials say the water was shut off for the four blocks between J and N streets and three blocks between 3rd and 6th streets.

Officials expect the water to be restored by around 10 p.m.

Less than 2 miles away, a car knocked down a power line at Joiner Parkway and Moore Road, taking the power out in the area.

City officials say the events were unrelated.