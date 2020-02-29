Two separate incidents take out some Lincoln residents’ water, power

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

City officials provided these photos of the scene of the water line break in Lincoln.

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate incidents took out water and power to residents in Lincoln Friday.

Just after 3 p.m., city officials say there was a water line break at 5th and L streets.

Eventually, an 18-inch hole formed under the flooded road.

While public works crews worked to repair the break, officials say the water was shut off for the four blocks between J and N streets and three blocks between 3rd and 6th streets.

Officials expect the water to be restored by around 10 p.m.

Less than 2 miles away, a car knocked down a power line at Joiner Parkway and Moore Road, taking the power out in the area.

City officials say the events were unrelated.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News