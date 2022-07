STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they are looking for two suspects that shot about 42 rounds towards a crowd of people in front of the Delta Liquor Store on June 16.

Police say that the shooting occurred in front of the store located at 519 West Charter Way around 12:45 a.m. in which no one was hit but the store did sustain damage.

The suspect with the rifle has a tattoo on the top of his right hand, according to police.