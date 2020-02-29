2 killed, 2 wounded in stabbing attack at Carmichael wellness center

The Latest on the stabbing attack in Carmichael (Feb. 28):

5:15 p.m.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people died at the scene of a stabbing attack in Carmichael.

Two other victims who were wounded have been hospitalized. Their conditions are unknown.

Homicide investigators are heading to the scene.

Original story below:

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were killed and two were wounded in a stabbing attack Friday at a wellness and recovery center in Carmichael.

Around 4 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call about an assailant who was stabbing someone in the area of Mission Avenue and Courtland Lane.

At the scene, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel were already treating two stabbing victims, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says a man was detained in connection to the attack but did not provide any additional information about his identity.

The extent of the victims’ injuries has not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.