Two Stockton malls close early after police officials warn of planned protests at their stores

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two malls in Stockton have closed their doors early Sunday afternoon after police contacted them about planned-protest information being shared on social media.

The Stockton Police Department said they contacted both Weberstown Mall and Sherwood Mall in Stockton once they were made aware of “a social media post asking people to come to the malls and protest.”

Police officials said that once the malls were contacted they both decided to close for the day.

The Stockton Police Department is aware of a social media post asking people to come to the malls and protest. Officers contacted the malls and both Weberstown Mall and Sherwood Mall elected to close for the day. Officers will be monitoring the area. pic.twitter.com/kZsSad41Kf — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) May 31, 2020

Weberstown Mall officials posted on their social media channels about the closure saying “We are working closely with the Stockton Police Department to ensure the safety of our guests, retailers and employees. Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to close.”

