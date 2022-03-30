SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County law enforcement said two students were allegedly responsible for writing a racist statement on a high school wall.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann said on March 22, racist graffiti was found scrawled across a wall in a second-floor hallway in Rosemont High School. An image posted by the sheriff’s office shows “all N(blank) should die” written in pencil.

The Sacramento City Unified School District launched an investigation into the vandalism and contacted the sheriff’s office, which began looking into video surveillance.

“We fully denounce all racist behavior, and will continue to do whatever we can to support our African-American community members who need to feel welcomed and loved at our schools,” wrote SCUSD Board President Christian Pritchett.

Sgt. Grassmann said footage captured two African American girls allegedly writing the racist message on the wall. Both girls were later identified as students of the school, Grassmann reported.

Now, Grassmann said the sheriff’s office is working with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office to determine if criminal charges will be filed against the two girls.

The district has investigated a number of recent incidents of racism at some of its campuses that were eventually tied to students.

On Feb. 11, graffiti was found scribbled on the walls above a water fountain station at C.K. McClatchy High School. A picture shared with FOX40 showed the word “colored” above one fountain and “white” over the neighboring fountain. The district later said it had a confession from an African American female student.

Days later, vandalism was found on an exterior wall of Abraham Lincoln Elementary School. Officials said those responsible left behind “racial epitaphs, ‘KKK’ and swastikas.” Two 14-year-old students from George Washington Carver High School were allegedly identified as the people responsible.