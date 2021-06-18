Two-thirds of Modesto lumber yard destroyed in ‘suspicious’ overnight fire

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple buildings at a lumber yard in Modesto were destroyed around midnight Friday during a fire.

Fire crews received the first call to American Lumber Co. on North Ninth Street around 12:10 a.m., according to the Modesto Fire Department.

Modesto Fire said 12 fire engines, five ladder trucks and 63 personnel responded to the three-alarm fire.

Four or five buildings, two-thirds of the business, were destroyed, Modesto Fire told FOX40.

The fire is contained, and mop up crews are expected to be at the scene hours into the morning.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance tape to determine the cause of the fire. A Modesto Fire spokesperson said it’s “definitely suspicious.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(Photo Courtesy: Modesto Fire Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Modesto Fire Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Modesto Fire Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Modesto Fire Department)

(Photo Courtesy: Modesto Fire Department)