Two utility workers fall 50 feet repairing Placer County power lines

First responders rescued two utility workers after they fell roughly 50 feet while working on power lines. (Courtesy: Cal Fire NEU)

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two utility workers have been hospitalized after falling 50 feet Thursday night while repairing power lines in Placer County.

County officials said Cal Fire and Placer County Fire Department personnel responded to the area of Rollins Lake and You Bet roads in Colfax.

Cal Fire said first responders rescued the two workers from a power pole and they were taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with moderate to major injuries.

“Due to their remote location and road conditions, firefighters utilized stokes to extract them to the awaiting ambulances,” Cal Fire wrote Thursday night.

The workers’ identities and their employer has not been reported.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews, along with workers from other regions and states, have been working since the end of December to restore power to Sierra counties. As of Friday morning, 1,905 PG&E customers in Placer County were still without power.

Deanna Contreras, a spokesperson with PG&E, said the series of record-breaking snowstorms that slammed the mountains at the end of 2021 damaged equipment at 3,200 locations. More than 250 crews and over 2,200 personnel, which include vegetation and management teams, have been working on repairing the damage and cleaning up downed trees, Contreras said.