Two-vehicle crash in Tuolumne County leaves 2 injured, 2 hospitalized

Truck heavily damaged in vehicle crash that left four people injured in Tuolumne County June 5, 2021. (Photos courtesy of the Tuolumne County Fire Department)

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A county road in Tuolumne County was shut down Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash that left two people with injuries and two others hospitalized.

The Tuolumne County Fire Department says the accident happened on La Grange Road near Paseo Seven Legends at 4:27 p.m.

Fire officials say they shut down the road to allow a helicopter to land and fly a patient with serious injuries to a trauma center in the valley.

Another patient was taken to by ground ambulance for treatment while two others refused care, according to officials.

No information was released on the cause of the crash.