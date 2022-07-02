Courtesy of Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc

TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two women were rescued along Shirley Canyon Trail, near Olympic Valley, on Thursday after they got lost, according to the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team.

The search and rescue team said that the two women had climbed down sandy rocks covered with manzanita and were about were on the edge of an 800 foot cliff when they called 9-1-1.

Just before dark one of the rescuers was able to climb the rock face unassisted, find the women and move the women off of a tree they were holding onto into a safer location, according to the the search and rescue team.

The search and rescue team said that after the remaining rescue team arrived it took three-and-a-half hours to get the women off of the cliff side.

The women and the rescue team then scrambled up to Old Tram Road Trail and then out of the Palisades to the rescue vehicles, according to the search and rescue team.

The team said that by 2:30 a.m. they were at the bottom of the trail and the two women returned home “safe and sound”.