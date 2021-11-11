Infant still buckled in when 2 women steal vehicle in Auburn, crash during chase

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An infant was still inside a vehicle when two women stole it Thursday morning outside a day care center in Auburn.

Placer County Sheriff Lt. Nelson Resendes said the vehicle was taken around 7 or 7:30 a.m. on Live Oak Lane.

A parent had parked and left their 7-month-old inside the vehicle while they dropped off their other child inside the day care, Lt. Resendes said.

Resendes said the parent had left for “just a moment” before two women got in the car and drove off.

Multiple people called 911 and Resendes said deputies quickly found the stolen vehicle, which a dispatch recording describes as a white Toyota Highlander. The driver sped off, leading law enforcement on a chase that ended on Highway 193. That’s where the vehicle crashed and the driver ran, Resendes reported.

A photo posted by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office shows the crashed Highlander behind a telephone pole that has fallen into the road.

Deputies followed her into nearby woods and she was arrested.

The passenger stayed at the crash scene and was also arrested.

Resendes told FOX40 the uninjured infant was still buckled into their car seat.

The identities of the women have not been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.