Two workers rescued after bucket truck hits power lines in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two workers in a bucket truck had to be rescued Friday morning after hitting power lines.

Around 9:30 a.m., the workers were on Jibboom Street, just north of Railyards Boulevard, when the Sacramento Fire Department says the bucket they were in struck high power lines, sparking a fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Officials say the main frame on the bucket caught fire, along with some nearby grass.

Firefighters were able to get the workers down from the truck uninjured.

SMUD was called out to the scene to de-energize and assess the lines.