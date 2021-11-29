Two wounded in North Sacramento shooting on Lampasas Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were hospitalized Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento.

Sacramento police said a call came in around 11:50 a.m. about a shooting on Lampasas Avenue, near Traction Avenue.

Two adults were found with gunshot wounds and hospitalized. Police said one shooting victim had serious injuries, while the other had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Their identities were not reported.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting and could not provide any information about the shooter or shooters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.