YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said that on Tuesday a man and woman were shot while sitting in their parked car in the 800 block of Clark Avenue.

Dispatchers got the first call about the shooting at 2:25 a.m., according to police, and when officers arrived on scene they found the man and woman with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that witnesses reported seeing a blue sedan pull up behind the parked car, fire between 8 to 10 shots into the vehicle and then drive northbound on Clark Avenue.

The man and woman were transported by Bi-County Ambulance to Adventist Rideout Hospital and their condition is currently unknown, according to police.

Police said that the motive for the shooting is unknown as the incident is still under investigation.