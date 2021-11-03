U.S. Capitol Christmas tree makes stop at California Capitol during 4,000-mile journey

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Christmas tree set to grace the West Front Lawn of the U.S. Capitol is on its way to Washington, D.C., making a pit stop at the California Capitol Wednesday.

The People’s Tree, nicknamed Sugar Bear, is an 80-foot, white fir grown near Eureka in the Six Rivers National Forest.

“I’m happy just to see the tree here,” onlooker Marius Tiff told FOX40.

Tiff said he had to stop by the State Capitol to see the tree in person for some early holiday cheer.

“Nice tree, big tree going to Washington, D.C. Everything is here in California,” Tiff said.

The People’s Tree began its journey in Northern California and will make its way to Southern California, the South, the Midwest, and eventually the nation’s Capitol.

A map of the weekslong, 4,000-mile journey is displayed on the back end of the truck. There is also a live tree tracker site.

Jeremy Bellinger, the driver, said he hopes the tree will bring happiness and unity to the nation.

“We need some joy after this pandemic,” Bellinger said. “We need something positive in our lives now.”

The tree was grown in a region that saw historic wildfires, which is one of the reasons it was chosen to represent California on a national scale.

“To represent the resilience and fortitude of Californians during two historic fire seasons is something that we’re very proud of,” said Samantha Reho, the U.S. Forest Service strategic communication advisor.

The People’s Tree is expected to arrive in D.C. on Nov. 19.