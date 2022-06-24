SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Richard Sharp spoke with U.S. Representative Doug LaMalfa on his thoughts about the United State Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobb’s to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It (Roe v. Wade) was a wrong decision in the way that it was done nearly 50 years ago,” LaMalfa said. “I think we see a process already where the states are going to act on it (abortion) in the way that they see fit.”

“I think life protection should take president over abortion because that is the guarantee of life, liberty and property in this country,” LaMalfa continued. “So the unborn life is no different than the born life.