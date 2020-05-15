Uber to implement new safety measures for its drivers as stay-at-home orders ease

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As ride-share drivers anticipate more business at the Sacramento International Airport, they are also working to stay safe.

“I’ve been doing it full-time and outside business hours,” said driver Charles Oyoo.

Oyoo said he spends most of his days picking up riders as an Uber driver in Sacramento.

“When COVID started, I had to stay home with the kids and you just can’t make it out of the hours,” explained Oyoo.

Other Uber drivers, like Har Utyun, say it has been hard to make ends meet since stay-at-home orders forced people to stay indoors.

“Right now, I barely make 50, 60 bucks,” said Utyun.

But as states across the country start to reopen businesses and encourage more travel, Uber announced new safety measures for riders and drivers.

“As of the 18th of this month, rider and passenger are required to have face masks,” said Oyoo.

The safety measures don’t stop there.

Uber drivers will now be required to take selfies through the app to verify they are wearing a mask or face covering prior to picking up a fare.

“I just started driving within the last week because one of my friends who drives said there’s nothing for you to be afraid of if you are protected, you have your mask,” said driver Rosa Rijo.

While Utyun said there is still a risk every time he picks up a new passenger, he’s preparing his Uber for the new safety measures.

“I still don’t get it. If you get sick, you could get sick. It doesn’t matter what you are wearing,” said Utyun.

Health officials have issued guidelines on masks saying COVID-19 is thought to spread through respiratory droplets.

And most drivers say they’ve already put the safety measures in place.

“I have wipes and I do car wash every morning before I leave,” said Utyun.

The new safety measures also discourage riders from sitting in the front passenger seat.

All these safety measures go into effect Monday.

“We do our hand sanitizer and we’re covered. I think that we should be protected fine,” said Rijo.

Lyft recently announced they will also require face masks.