UC Davis among first to use rapid test that can detect both COVID-19 and the flu

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – UC Davis will be among the first in the country to use a new rapid test that can detect both the flu and COVID-19, with results available in just 20 minutes.

The rollout comes just in time for the winter surge in COVID-19 cases and the beginning of flu season.

“In theory, people can get both viruses,” said Nam Tran, professor of laboratory medicine at UC Davis.

Tran said the dual PCR test can detect both novel coronavirus and the flu in just 20 minutes.

“It’s pretty much now the fastest PCR test on the market, compared to a couple hours to a couple days in some places,” Tran told FOX40.

Tran said because of a lack of supply in reagents, the dual rapid test is restricted to medical use, but also noted it will be a game changer for emergency care when people show up with symptoms.

“Do you actually have COVID? Do you need to be admitted? Do you have the flu, so we can give you that drug that that fights off the flu for you early as new drugs become available for COVID? The same applies there, so the time does matter,” Tran explained.

The new test still requires a nasal swab to get the sample, but the new technology can produce results in a fraction of the time.

“We can be able to make the appropriate decisions for their care, as well as protect our employees, if they do have COVID,” Tran said.

Tran says the dual test isn’t just about speed; it’s also more accurate — its lab quality testing can be used at a patient’s beside.

“So being able to get this up and running early before we were slammed with COVID and flu cases is hugely important,” Tran said.