UC Davis and city to give away free masks on Thursday

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – There will be a free giveaway of boxes of disposal, non-surgical masks to Davis residents and businesses this Thursday, according to a press release.

The event is part of Healthy Davis Together, a plan created by the City of Davis and University of California, Davis. Its goal is to “prevent the spread of COVID-19 and facilitate a coordinated and gradual return to regular City activities and reintegration of UC Davis students back into the Davis community,” according to its website.

The UC Davis campus is currently at “reduced operations,” with plans for a gradual reopening, including weekly coronavirus screening and testing, with mainly remote classes for both undergraduates and graduate students.

Davis reported a total of 357 cases and two deaths, with one new case reported Tuesday. Residents within the 18-24 age range appear to be the most affected, with 115 diagnosed cases.

Meanwhile, Yolo County reported 3,086 overall COVID-19 cases, with the most cases in the 25-34 age range, along with 56 deaths. Currently in the area, there is a 2.6% COVID-19 positivity rate, with some non-essential indoor business currently operating.

The event will be held at the Davis Police Department (2600 Fifth Street) on Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.