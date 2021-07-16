UC Davis baseball team suspended due to ‘credible allegations’ related to hazing

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The entire University of California, Davis varsity baseball team was suspended and its coaching staff was placed on administrative leave due to “credible allegations of misconduct primarily related to hazing,” the chancellor said.

The suspension of the team was announced Wednesday but left many wondering as no explanation was given. Then, on Friday, Chancellor Gary May said it was a result of “credible allegations” related to hazing.

I know many of you have read or heard that we have suspended the baseball team pending an investigation. We are responding to credible allegations of misconduct primarily related to hazing. A thorough investigation is underway, and we will take appropriate action at the conclusion of the investigation.



Let me be clear that whenever there are credible allegations of misconduct of any kind, the university will take appropriate steps to review those claims. The university has a posture of zero tolerance with respect to hazing. Our students’ health and well-being is our No. 1 priority. Chancellor May

UC Davis is offering counseling services on campus for those who may have been affected.

In 2019, the university put an end to its student-run marching band following reports of bullying, hazing, sexual assaults, and drug and alcohol use among members.