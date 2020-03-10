UC Davis cancels in-person finals for winter quarter

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Univesity of California, Davis is canceling in-person final exams for the winter quarter as the new coronavirus continues to spread in California.

Instructors will offer alternative options, the school said Tuesday.

“It is very likely that we will need to have online capacity in place for Spring Quarter classes,” school officials said in Tuesday’s news release.

The school said it is offering staff members who do not have enough sick leave with 14 days of paid administrative leave and is encouraging staff and faculty to reconsider all travel — international or domestic — whether it is personal or school-related.

The school is also canceling or postponing events with more than 150 planning to attend from Thursday, March 12 through the end of the month. That mandate does not include athletic events, which are following NCAA guidance, and events at the Mondavi Center.