DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, students from the University of California, Davis voted to change the university’s mascot from a mustang to a cow, however that is only one part of the process.

Even though the Cow4Mascot campaign received enough student votes in favor of changing the mascot, there are still a number of steps that need to be taken before the school officially makes the change.

The vote must go through the Cal Aggie Alumni Association, where they will decide if they want to change the mascot from the mustang to a cow.

If the Association agrees with the students, the vote will then be considered by the university’s administration. It is then up to the administration to decide whether the new mascot changes to a cow.

UC Davis students have attempted to change the mascot in the past, according to Cow4Mascot. In 1993, the student vote went on to be approved by the Cal Aggie Alumni Association.

However, the campaign ended when it reached the administration and the chancellor at the time.

Currently, the Cal Aggie Alumni Association is still in deliberation over the decision to change the current mascot.