DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — An assistant coach for the University of California, Davis men’s water polo team was arrested Thursday by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on charges related to child pornography.

According to documents filed to a Sacramento federal court Thursday, Daniel Noble is accused of distributing child pornography and is facing a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Noble is also a coach at the youth level, according to the documents.

Noble is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 2 p.m. in a federal court in Sacramento.

In the documents, Noble was in a chat room conducted by an undercover federal agent in Florida, who noticed that he posted videos and commented on several posts while using the screen name “The Ginger,” due to his red hair.

Upon learning of his Thursday arrest, the university placed Noble was placed on administrative leave and ordered him to stay away from the campus, according to a statement from UC Davis. Noble will be arrested if he returns to campus, the university said.

According to the university, Noble was hired by UC Davis in 2019 and his contract was due to expire on June 30.

“These allegations are highly disturbing and antithetical to the values of UC Davis,” said UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May in a statement. “We will cooperate fully with the FBI investigation. As always, the safety of our students and the broader community remain my highest concern.”

According to the university, UC Davis is launching an investigation into Noble’s allegations to determine programs and activities he engaged in and if he engaged in any sexual misconduct during his tenure.

Once the investigation is concluded, the university said the report will be published online.

As of Friday morning, Noble’s coaching profile is still posted on the UC Davis athletics website.

According to his bio, Noble coached swimming at the high school and club levels and is a native of San Clemente in Orange County.

“I am deeply concerned that individuals in our community may have been harmed,” May said “If there are victims within our community, our highest priority will be to provide support for them.”

After his arrest, Nobel was transported and booked into Sacramento County Jail.