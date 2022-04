SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Those 50 years and older or people with compromised immune systems can get their second COVID-19 booster shot.

An independent advisory panel of the Food and Drug Administration will discuss boosters for all Wednesday.

UC Davis Epidemiologist and Chairman of the Department of Public Health Services Dr. Brad Pollock talked with FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall about the efficacy of Moderna’s vaccine for 5-year-olds as well as boosters for all ages.