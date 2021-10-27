UC Davis doctor explains COVID-19 vaccine dose for kids

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A big step was cleared Tuesday that could soon allow American kids between 5 and 11 years old to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

The news comes after vaccine advisors for the Food and Drug Administration overwhelmingly supported the move.

“We know that the antibody responses are equivalent or better to the antibody responses in older children and young adult,” explained UC Davis Children’s Hospital Dr. Dean Blumberg.

Blumberg is chief and professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

He said the Pfizer vaccine for kids is a far smaller dose than what adults have been receiving.

“For this vaccine, the manufacturer did some dose ranging studies and found that doing one-third of the adult vaccine resulted in very good immune responses,” Blumberg explained.

People are already used to lower dosages for children, like children’s Tylenol, but Blumberg said in a case like the vaccine, the dose has to do with a child’s weight which is based on age.

At a park in Elk Grove, Gary Henderson told FOX40 he isn’t quite ready to have his son vaccinated when he turns 5 years old in a few months.

“But I just want to see how things play out first before committing to something like that,” he said.

Henderson said, for him, the decision is about a big sample size, but he is open to the option in the future.

“Boil down to seeing results and seeing what happens with other people,” Henderson said. “That’s the best sign I’m looking for.”

The next step to final approval will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC vaccine advisors will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday. If approved, vaccines could be available for kids 5 to 11 by later in the week.