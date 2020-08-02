UC Davis doctor: Important to limit COVID-19 community spread before fall, winter

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at UC Davis Children’s Hospital says it’s important to take the necessary precautions to stop community spread before the fall and winter months.

“Just five months ago, we were talking about this novel infection and now it’s taking over our lives,” Dr. Dean Blumberg told FOX40.

Dr. Blumberg has been following COVID-19 since the virus made it’s way to the states.

“What we are seeing is that no one in the community is immune to it. It really just goes through the community like wildfire. That’s what we’ve been seeing in the extreme.” Dr. Blumberg said. “And in California, we’ve been seeing about 100 deaths per day.”

Meanwhile, the number of cases continue to rise statewide.

In Sacramento County, there are more than 10,000 cases with more than 140 deaths. Officials reported 196 new cases and nine deaths Saturday.

In Yolo County, there are more than 1,500 cases and 42 deaths with 34 new cases and one death reported Saturday.

It’s something Dr. Blumberg says is concerning.

“Remember that this virus is going to be transmitted much more efficiently in the fall and the winter,” he said.

While Dr. Blumberg says it’s important for people to continue to wear mask, distance when it comes to gatherings, public places and schools, he says it’s important to take the necessary steps now to limit community spread.

“And if we have coronavirus season overlapping with influenza season, where people are indoors and we know there will be more transmission. That’s a recipe for disaster,” Dr. Blumberg warned.

Of course, Dr. Blumberg says the best way to stop community spread is to wear a mask and make sure you’re distancing when out in public.