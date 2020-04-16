UC Davis doctors see positive results after turning COVID-19 patients onto their stomachs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis Medical Center says it is seeing some results in treating COVID-19 patients by positioning them on their stomachs.

It’s not new and it’s not complicated but in some cases, it’s working.

“We just turned someone over on their stomach. That’s when I texted you and said, ‘I got to go see a patient really quick.’ That’s exactly what we did,” explained UC Davis Medical Center Dr. Christian Sandrock as he spoke with FOX40 on Wednesday.

Dr. Sandrock deals directly with coronavirus patients at the hospital.

The reason he is turning patients onto their stomachs, or into the prone position, is because it helps those with the virus who are not receiving enough oxygen to their lungs.

“Their oxygen levels are not in the danger zone. They might be 92%, which is OK, but they’ll then bump up to 98-99%,” Dr. Sandrock said. “Their respiratory rate slows down, they feel better. So we’re treating the disease but at the same time, you’re kind of treating the patient and they feel quite a bit better.”

The technique has been used for decades to treat non-coronavirus issues. However, patients now with COVID-19 are experiencing the prone position treatment in ways others never could.

“You sort of flip them over for a good 16 to 18 hours a day on their stomach and they’re not really awake for all that,” Sandrock explained. “But what we’ve seen with COVID is that we can actually do this with awake people and that is new with this disease”

It is not a cure but it does make a difference.

“We will take every little win that we can get,” Sandrock said. “So, it’s a little win and we hope it leads to a big win.”