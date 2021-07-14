UC Davis: Entire varsity baseball team suspended, coaching staff on leave

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The entire UC Davis varsity baseball team has been suspended and its coaching staff was placed on administrative leave, the university announced Wednesday.

The school said it was investigating “allegations of misconduct” but did not elaborate.

“The review is expected to last for the first couple months of the fall quarter. At this time, it is too early to know definitively when team activities, including practice, may start. There will be updates as more information is available,” read a news release from the school.

The release also provided a link to counseling services on campus.

UC Davis put an end to its student-run marching band in 2019 following reports of bullying, hazing, sexual assaults and drug and alcohol use among members.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.