SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former assistant coach for the University of California, Davis men’s water polo team was indicted by a jury Thursday on charges related to child pornography, the office of U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

Daniel Joseph Noble, 26, is charged with the distribution of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, Noble joined a chat on the messenger app Kik where users exchanged videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of children. Prosecutors said Noble sent the Kik group different videos of those depictions on multiple dates this year.

Noble was on the coaching staff for UC Davis men’s water polo and the associated youth teams at the time of his alleged involvement in the group chats.

After a search warrant at his home in Davis, Noble was arrested on May 19 and made his first court appearance the next day. His court appearance lasted for 25 minutes and was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

Noble was fired by the university on May 20. He was hired by UC Davis in 2019 and his contract was set to expire on June 30.

After learning of his arrest, school officials said they are launching an investigation into Noble’s allegations to determine programs and activities he engaged in and if he engaged in any sexual misconduct during his tenure.

According to the documents, Noble was in a chat room conducted by an undercover federal agent in Florida and the 26-year-old used the screen name “The Ginger” due to his red hair. Noble allegedly accessed his Kik account from a UC Davis internet source, the documents said.

Prosecutors said Noble has been released on a $100,000 bond with special conditions including no contact with minors and home confinement with electronic location monitoring.

If convicted, Noble faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

However, any sentence will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.