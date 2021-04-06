UC Davis Health expands vaccine eligibility to anyone age 16+

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting Tuesday, more people in Sacramento County are able to get vaccinated as UC Davis Health begins offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age 16 or older.

This announcement comes ahead of the state’s deadline of April 15.

Anyone age 16 and older is eligible to schedule an appointment through the hospital and can sign up for the shot, regardless of whether they are a patient of UC Davis Health.

Starting tomorrow, April 6, anyone aged 16 + will be eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment for #COVID19 at UC Davis Health.



Our current patients can schedule here: https://t.co/KeTbLEmHsm



Non-UC Davis Health patients can schedule here: https://t.co/ScxKso4zG5 pic.twitter.com/PkONGVeEPb — UC Davis Health (@UCDavisHealth) April 6, 2021

Vaccinations are by appointment only and have to be booked online.

The number of appointments is based on supply. As more vaccines become available, more appointments will open.