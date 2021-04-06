UC Davis Health expands vaccine eligibility to anyone age 16+

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Starting Tuesday, more people in Sacramento County are able to get vaccinated as UC Davis Health begins offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age 16 or older.
This announcement comes ahead of the state’s deadline of April 15.
Anyone age 16 and older is eligible to schedule an appointment through the hospital and can sign up for the shot, regardless of whether they are a patient of UC Davis Health.
Vaccinations are by appointment only and have to be booked online.
The number of appointments is based on supply. As more vaccines become available, more appointments will open.