UC Davis Health expands vaccine rollout

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As pandemic restrictions change, so do the regulations surrounding those who can be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Practicing physicians who are members of the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society and are not affiliated with other health systems are now eligible for shots, as are dentists identified by Sacramento County and the California Dental Association.

The expanded vaccinations that started Tuesday are also being offered to patients who are high risk and over 75, like 86-year-old Jim Lee Clark of Folsom.

He said starting the process means one big thing he doesn’t have to worry about anymore.

Clark is a retired member of the U.S. Army and had to give up his weekly trip to the casino when the pandemic started. He said he’s tired of doing things on the computer and can’t wait for the world to get back to normal.

He told FOX40 his only regret about getting vaccinated was his wife and sister, who are both over 75, were not called to get the shot with him.