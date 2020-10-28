UC Davis Health opens ‘Post-COVID-19 Clinic’ to help patients with long-term symptoms

(KTXL) — UC Davis Health has opened a clinic to help people who are suffering long-term health effects due to having had COVID-19.

It’s the first clinic of its kind in the region, according to UC Davis.

Pulmonary specialist Mark Avdalovic said healthcare workers are seeing symptoms, such as “breathing issues, exercise endurance, headaches, tiredness or concentration problems,” persist in patients.

It’s why the clinic was based on pulmonary medicine, according to Avdalovic.

“With all patients, COVID-19 is a respiratory infection, and patients with ongoing symptoms will often continue to experience respiratory complaints,” Avdalovic said in a press release.

The clinic will be a place patients can have their questions answered and somewhere they can get “timely consultations” with other specialists, according to Avdalovic.

We are available for any patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, had their first symptoms at least 30 days ago and is concerned about health issues that weren’t apparent before the virus struck or who feel they are not back to their normal health UC Davis Pulmonary Clinics Medical Director Mark Avdalovic

According to Avdalovic, patients with long-term symptoms aren’t always those who had a severe case of COVID-19.

“We’ve seen people with mild cases and no previous health issues who are affected for months afterwards with on again, off again symptoms,” Avdalovic said.

People who believe they may need care can call the clinic at 1-800-2-UCDAVIS.