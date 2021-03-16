UC Davis Health plans to open satellite facilities in Rocklin, Folsom by 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Expansion plans are underway for UC Davis Heath as officials released details Tuesday about potential projects in Rocklin, Folsom and Sacramento.

“The need for our services and the demand for our services has outpaced our ability to supply them at our current facilities,” explained UC Davis Health CEO Dr. David Lubarsky.

Lubarsky said that planned “satellite facilities” for minor outpatient care will fill the need to branch out to communities outside of the system’s main medical center in Sacramento.

One proposed site is a 60-acre open space near Highway 65 in Rocklin.

“Some time ago we occupied a medical office building up there as part of our expansion in the Rocklin, Roseville area,” Lubarsky explained. “What we want to be able to do is get more subspecialty care in these communities that are growing. So you may need to see an ear, nose and throat doctor and have a minor procedure, you don’t need to come to the Sacramento campus necessarily.”

The health system is also expected to purchase more than 30 acres near the Folsom Ranch development for an additional site and build a multi-billion-dollar extension to their downtown campus they’re calling The California Tower.

“That will be up and the first patient will be there in 2030 when the seismic regulations hit,” Lubarsky said. “That will convert every one of our rooms to not only single-patient rooms, a majority of the rooms will be ICU capable and ready. We’re also planning on building a large ambulatory surgery center on our campus.”

Lubarsky said if the past year has taught the health system anything, it’s to spare no expense in being overly prepared for anything that comes their way.

“The pandemic showed us we shouldn’t be shoehorning people into broom closets and thinking we’re providing ICU-level care and we don’t want to be caught again without the right facilities,” Lubarsky said.

Lubarsky said the health system’s future ambulatory surgery center is likely to open at the main campus in 2024 and the satellite facilities in Folsom and Rocklin will also open around that same timeframe.