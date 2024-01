(FOX40.COM) — On Monday, UC Davis Medical Center announced the first baby born at its facility in the new year.

The hospital said the baby boy, named Asher Bao Nguyen, was born at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Image: UC Davis Children’s Hospital

According to the hospital, Asher weighed 8 lbs 7 oz. and was 20 oz long.