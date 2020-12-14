UC Davis Medical Center awaiting shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Shipments of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. have begun.

The first round of the Pfizer vaccine will be given this week to health care workers and those nursing homes. And in Sacramento, UC Davis health officials say the vaccine could arrive as early as Monday.

“This is truly the beginning of the end of the war on the pandemic,” said UC Davis Health CEO David Lubarsky.

Lubarsky says UC Davis Medical Center is ready for the first round of the vaccine.

“There not only seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Lubarsky told FOX40.

It isn’t known how many doses of the vaccine UC Davis will receive. But more than 325,000 doses will be delivered statewide for this round.

UC Davis is at least one of seven hospitals across the state that will be distributing the vaccine.

Health officials say once they do arrive, the vaccines will be stored in a -80 degree freezer that can hold around 150,000 doses.

“Literally within an hour when those vaccines hit our pharmacy storerooms and get into our freezers, we are going to be calling people up by their appointments and getting them vaccinated,” Lubarsky said.

Numerous health organizations have approved or recommended the vaccine be approved.

“They reviewed the safety. They also reviewed the efficacy. This group will also review the Moderna vaccine coming in shortly,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

Lubarsky says the only way to put an end to the pandemic is if at least 60% of Americans get the vaccine.

“That’s a huge undertaking. That is somewhere 170 to 200 million Americans who must get this vaccine,” Lubarsky said. “We are ready to do it, we are ready to help with it and we are starting with our own workers.”

The first round will only be for critical health care workers and longterm care residents.