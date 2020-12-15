UC Davis Medical Center receives first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis Medical Center has received its initial shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to the UC Davis Health Twitter account.

The facility said 4,875 doses arrived in the shipment. Five hundred doses are being thawed to vaccinate UC Davis Department of Emergency Medicine frontline staff.

Our initial shipment of #COVID19 vaccine is here! Packed in dry ice and delivered by @FedEx. It’s now on its way to our ultra-cold storage freezer, soon to be given to frontline staff from @UCDavisEM. pic.twitter.com/DKjefEqoY3 — UC Davis Health (@UCDavisHealth) December 15, 2020

On Monday, UC Davis Health told FOX40 it was tracking the FedEx shipment number by the hour.

“The people who are getting it first are the people taking care of the people who are really sick, so people working in the hospitals and then people working in nursing homes because the people there are the most vulnerable to dying of this virus,” Sen. Dr. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, told FOX40.

Pan said essential workers are next in line to receive the vaccine after medical personnel.

“The people who are ensuring we have food to eat, making sure our water systems are working,” he explained.

With only a limited supply available, Pan warned that it could be several months before the general public will have access to the vaccine.

He said the development of the vaccine within less than a year is a scientific feat that has never before been accomplished, adding the science surrounding the vaccine has been worked on by doctors for years.

“Feel reassured that this vaccine has been thoroughly tested. The FDA would not have given approval unless it’s been evaluated,” Pan said. “We have our own expert group here in California. The western states have also looked at the data and said it’s good. So, people should feel comfortable that it’s safe and effective.”

The arrival of Pfizer’s vaccine to the Greater Sacramento region comes just days after the region fell below 15% ICU capacity, triggering a stay-at-home order.