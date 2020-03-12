UC Davis Medical Center soon to have on-site testing for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — UC Davis Medical Center said it hopes soon to be able to test people for the novel coronavirus.

A spokesperson released a statement Wednesday saying the hospital has been collaborating with Sacramento County Public Health and working toward expanding on-site testing for COVID-19.

“Our hospital is taking steps to greatly expand its testing capabilities on-site, with the goal of running tests inside our hospital within the next few weeks,” the statement reads.

Over the past two weeks, UC Davis Health says it has seen three COVID-19 patients. Two were treated and sent home to self-quarantine after improving.

The third is a Solano County woman who was in critical condition when she was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center on Feb. 19. Since then, UC Davis officials say she has continued to improve.

Hers was the first known community spread COVID-19 case in the country.

After 89 employees who came in contact with the patient self-quarantined, the medical center reported they were doing well and would return to work. So far, no UC Davis providers have contracted the disease.