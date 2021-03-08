UC Davis offers $75 to students who ‘staycation’ for spring break

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Administrators at UC Davis have announced a grant program offering $75 to students who decide not to travel over spring break in two weeks.

For Joe Wood, graduate school is nothing like pursuing his undergraduate degree.

During the pandemic, he’s traded lecture halls for virtual classrooms and says he misses the human interaction that college once delivered.

“It’s really hard just on an emotional level and mental level staying inside, staying secluded, not really getting to talk to people very much, not interacting with new people and just getting that normal college experience,” Wood said.

Now UC Davis is offering students like Wood $75 in grant money to stay the course a little bit longer.

The catch is students must agree to not travel over spring break.

“It was already something I was planning to do and the little extra incentive sort of nailed that down,” Wood explained.

Wood has already applied for the program and is hoping to be one of the 2,000 students picked by the university.

“We want to keep students in Davis instead of traveling during spring break in order to prevent the spread of COVID,” said Sheri Atkinson, UC Davis associate vice chancellor of student affairs.

The program partners with local businesses where students can use the money they receive to buy supplies for an activity they can do at home.

“And if we want them to stay here, we need to help provide them with opportunities to engage in activities that will be safe, something to do while they’re here,” Atkinson explained.

The program is a pretty appealing idea for freshman Jacquelin Andrade.

“Even if the students wouldn’t have done it on their own, at least it might help to keep some students in place instead of going out,” she said.

And whether they win the money or not, Wood hopes his classmates choose to “staycation” anyway and don’t travel for spring break.

“Just think of other people. Think of your family. Think of your parents, your grandparents. Your actions are to keep them safe,” he said.

Those who are interested in the program have until 5 p.m. March 10 to apply online by clicking or tapping the link here.