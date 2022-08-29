DAVIS, Clif. (KTXL) — UC Davis police are investigating a hate incident that occurred on campus over the weekend, the university said.

According to the university, 4 men in black clothing hung a banner with anti-Semitic messages from the 113 overpass.

“We are sickened that anyone would invest any time in such cowardly acts of hate and intimidation,” UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said in a statement. “They have no place here. We encourage our community to stand against anti-Semitism and racism.”