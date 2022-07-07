DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the University of California Davis Police Department lost Officer Walter Broussard to complications from a heart attack that happened while on duty.

According to a Facebook post from the UC Davis Police Department, Broussard served as a UCDPD officer for over 24 years, and prior to joining the UCD Department, he served as a Yolo County sheriff’s deputy for 7 years.

Throughout his time at the UCDPD, he took on roles such as K9 officer, defensive tactics instructor, hostage negotiation and field training officer.

“Walter will be remembered as being full of life, with a joke and smile for anyone who was fortunate enough to cross paths with him. He is survived by his wife Mary Grace and his children,” the UCDPD said.

For those who want to donate to the memorial fund, click here. All funds will go to the family to help them with medical and funeral costs.