DAVIS, Calif. (KXTL) — This June, the UC Davis Police Department will begin wearing special-edition uniform patches designed to support the LGBT community during Pride Month.

This is not the first time the police department have had special-edition uniform patches to celebrate or honor commemorative months. In October, officers wore pink patches and masks to show support and raise awareness for breast cancer.

UC Davis Officers did not wear these new LGBT patches in June 2021 as their current patches were still in production. So instead officers pinned rainbow ribbons on their patrol uniforms to show their support during Pride Month.