UC Davis professor discusses increased demand for veterinary jobs

The pandemic had people all over the world looking for comfort and connection.

In the U.S., that came in the form of a new pet for 12.6 million households. With that many new family members, their care is top priority.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that by 2029, veterinary positions will grow by 16%, four times the rate of other occupations.

Dr. Karl Jandrey, associate dean and professor of Clinical Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care at UC Davis, joined Sonseeahray to discuss increased enrollment and limited seats in veterinary schools. He also talked about the overall pressure on the industry, especially amid the pandemic.