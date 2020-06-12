UC Davis researchers conflicted over COVID-19 testing capabilities

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Testing for COVID-19 has been ramped up with not only more testing kits but also different kinds of tests often put into emergency service by federal regulators who wanted to get testing online fast.

The results are guiding public health policy but there are still unanswered questions.

“How many tests do you need?” said Dr. Larissa May. “Do you need to test on a routine basis? Is once a month enough?”

UC Davis Health’s Dr. May, the director of the Emergency Department Antibiotic Stewardship, and Dr. Nam Tran, the senior director of clinical pathology, gave a point-in-time assessment of COVID-19 testing Thursday.

They were the first to develop a robotic testing method using samples from the first virus patients in the area, one that’s able to process thousands of tests a day.

But there are other cold-type viruses that give false results, perhaps five in a hundred.

“You could have a bad test and that could send you down a pathway that would use up many resources and, of course, cause unnecessary concern,” Dr. Tran said.

But a case has been made to test as many people as possible, even if they have no symptoms.

“There could be someone who has very little symptoms, think they have their seasonal allergies and they’re actually a super spreader,” Dr. May explained.

Superspreaders are key to the growth of the pandemic.

But many researchers believe that testing those with symptoms is a better strategy because random testing could be useless.

“If we test the person at the wrong time just right after they get the virus and the virus hasn’t replicated enough, they’re going to be one of the ones who shed later that we’re going to miss,” Dr. Tran said.

Testing for antibodies to find those who have already contracted the virus and recovered is a slow go. Researchers still don’t know how many antibodies are required to prevent reinfection or if they were created by other viruses, including the one for the common cold.

Still, the goal is to increase the number and accuracy of tests.

“Unfortunately, it’s still going to be very important because we’ll likely see more hot spots,” Dr. May said.

UC Davis researchers say the use of masks and social distancing must continue, along with the increase in the availability of COVID-19 tests.