UC Davis researchers holding clinical trials for COVID-19 treatment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Contributing in the fight against the novel coronavirus, UC Davis Health researchers have two clinical trials underway for hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19.

The UC Davis School of Medicine is taking part in several studies on the safety and effectiveness of drugs against COVID-19.

So far, Dr. Allison Brashear, dean of the School of Medicine, said it is too early to tell if the results are promising or not. But she said four COVID-19 patients are taking part in the study.

The trials at the UC Davis Medical Center are part of two larger studies looking into two different drugs.

The first drug is remdesivir, an antiviral medicine. UC Davis is one of 75 sites worldwide taking part in the study.

Remdesivir has previously shown promise in animal models for treating other coronaviruses.

Doctors at UC Davis used the drug in February -- with emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration -- to treat the first known case of community-acquired infection in the U.S.

Dr. Brashear said the patient has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

The second drug is sarilumab. UC Davis is one of 50 sites in the U.S. looking at the treatment.

The drug will actually block the body’s acute inflammatory response. The study will evaluate whether it can control the inflammatory response in the lungs of patients with severe COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Brashear said she hopes the trials conducted in Sacramento will pave the way for the FDA to approve one of the drugs to treat people with COVID-19.