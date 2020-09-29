UC Davis researchers studying effects of wildfire smoke on pregnancy

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) – Researchers at the University of California, Davis are studying the long-term effects of wildfire smoke during pregnancy.

Dr. Rebecca Schmidt is a molecular epidemiologist with UC Davis’ Department of Public Health Sciences.

She began work a few years ago on a study of pregnant women who were exposed to the 2017 wine country wildfires and the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County.

“Both the effects of on the baby in terms of cumulative smoke exposure. But also, on the mom in terms of stress of dealing with these repeated events,” Schmidt explained.

Aside from respiratory symptoms within a month of the fire, many of the women who were surveyed reported emotional symptoms long after the smoke cleared.

“They reported stress and anxiety. And that lasted months after the fires, up to a year later for many of the women, up to about a third of the women,” Schmidt said.

The study is now actively looking at what happens inside the womb during these fires.

“We collect biologic specimens, especially at delivery, like placenta and cord blood, to see if there are markers of biologic impacts of the wildfire smoke, or even just the stress of being born after these wildfire events,” Schmidt explained.

UC Davis is seeking long-term funding to follow up with the mothers and their children over the years.

“A lot of these moms were willing to participate in more long-term studies because there really haven’t been studies looking at long-term health associated with wildfire exposure during pregnancy. And so that’s one of the concerns is that there really isn’t much data out there and moms don’t know really if they need to be worried or not. And we don’t either,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt advised that women who are pregnant in smoky areas should stay indoors as much as possible, but she has a comforting message for those who have been exposed.

“The placenta does serve as kind of a filter for the baby on a lot of exposures. And babies do tend to be resilient. So, we want them to keep that in mind,” Schmidt said.

The study is looking for additional pregnant women to enroll. Click or tap here for information.

“Because the more women we can get into the study, the more questions we can answer and the better the job we can do at seeing what the effects of this wildfire smoke on women who are pregnant and their babies really are,” Schmidt said.