CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — UC Davis and Sacramento State are ranked among the top colleges in an annual U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World ranks UC Davis as the 10th best public school in the nation while also ranking the institution at No. 38 for best overall universities in the country. UC Davis ties with the University of Texas in Austin in both categories.

Schools that ranked ahead UC Davis in the top public school category were UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC Santa Barbara, UC Irvine and UC San Diego.

UC Berkeley and UCLA tied for the top spot while UC Santa Barbara was ranked at No. 7 and UC Irvine and UC San Diego tied at No. 8.

According to the report, Sacramento State is ranked as the 16th best public university in the Western Region and is No. 5 for best undergraduate teaching. California State University, Stanislaus in Turlock was ranked No. 9 in the public school category.

Here is where UC Davis ranked in the following categories:

No. 38 in national universities (tie)

No. 18 in best colleges for veterans

No. 217 in best value schools

No. 27 in top performers on social mobility

No. 10 in top public schools in the nation (tie)

No. 30 in best undergraduate engineering programs at schools whose highest degree is a doctorate

No. 1 in biological and agricultural programs in the engineering department

As for Sacramento State, here is how the school is ranked in the following categories:

No. 38 in regional universities in the west

No. 16 in best colleges for veterans

No. 5 in best undergraduate teaching

No. 14 in top performers on social mobility

No. 16 in top public schools in the western region

No. 35 in best undergraduate engineering programs at schools where a doctorate is not offered (tie)

No. 153 in nursing (tie)

Schools were ranked in 10 categories where “colleges and universities were grouped by their academic missions.” Six-year graduation rates and student retention were large factors in the report along with considering faculty resources, class sizes, and SAT and ACT scores.